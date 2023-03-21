Woman held over Tortuga farmer’s murder

Ganesh Deopersad, shot and killed at his Cocoyac trace, Tortuga home on Tuesday

A 26-year-old woman has been held in connection with the shooting death of Ganesh Deopersad from Tortuga.

Deopersad, who would have turned 34 in April, was a mechanical engineer and farmer.

His body was found wrapped in a sheet in his bedroom at Cocoyac Trace on March 14 at around 12.45 pm.

The father of one, also known as Chicken and Shawnie, was cremated at the Waterloo cremation site on Saturday after a service at his home.

The police arrested the relative over the weekend.

Initial reports are that three unknown men stormed the house while a female relative was in the kitchen.

The intruders demanded that she hand over cash, jewellery, and other valuables. They stole US$3,730, TT$1,000, and a digital video recorder (DVR).

Two men entered the room where Deopersad was asleep, and fired three gunshots.

The killer got into a car, where a male driver was waiting and left.

Days later, the DVR was found on the roadside at Cedar Hill Road in Tortuga, and the Central Division police were alerted.

No one else has been arrested and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating.