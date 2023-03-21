WITCO director retires

West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO), Mt D'or, Champs Fleurs. - File photo/ Ayanna Kinsale

THE West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WITCO) has announced that Isha Reuben-Theodore, a member of its senior management team (finance) and member of its board of directors, will retire from the board and company with effect from July 31.

In a notice, WITCO said Reuben-Theodore joined the company on September 1, 2013 and was appointed a director on November 1, 2014.

"During her tenure, she led the finance team of WITCO and contributed greatly to the many milestones and achievements experienced by the company."

WITCO's board, management and staff thanked Reuben-Theodore for her contribution to the company and wished her continued success in all her endeavours.

The notice was published pursuant to Section 64 (1) (b) of the Securities Act, 2012.