Tough Day 2 for Trinidad and Tobago table tennis at Caribbean Champs

Trinidad and Tobago's Aaron Wilson. - Newsday File Photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago double pairs had a challenging day on day two of the 63rd Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Championships at the National Indoor Gymnasium, Guyana.

TT men’s doubles pair of Derron Douglas/ Aaron Wilson defeated the Barbados duo of Tyrese Knight/ Trevor Farley 3-0. Douglas/Wilson moved on to face the number one ranked pair of Puerto Rico`s Brian Afanador/ Daniel Gonzales where they lost 3-1. In the women`s equivalent, TT`s Chloe Fraser/ Imani Edwards- Taylor went under 3-0 to Yasiris Ortiz/ Shary Munoz of the Dominican Republic in the round of 16.

Wilson partnered with Edwards-Taylor in the mixed doubles and was beaten 3-0 by Guyanese Shemar Britton and Chelsea Edgehill in the round of 16. Douglas played alongside Fraser, and they lost 3-0 to the powerful Cubans Jorge Campos/ Daniela Carrazana Fonseca.

The men’s and women’s singles return on Wednesday with four TT players in the knockout round. Aaron Wilson will come up against St Lucian Dawitt Nurse in the round of 32 then the winner will face Barbadian Tyrese Knight in the round of 16. Derron Douglas will battle Barbadian Marcus Smith and the winner will meet Puerto Rico`s Oscar Birriel in the next round.

In the women`s round of 16, Chloe Fraser meets Cuban Daniela Carrazan Fonseca and Priyanka Khellawan will challenge Dominican Republic`s Shary Munoz.