Three held with stolen boat engines in Woodbrook

File photo -

A chase in Woodbrook early on Tuesday morning ended with the arrest of three men and the seizure of stolen boat engines.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol on Wrightson Road at around 2 am when they saw a three-tonne truck and a grey Volkswagen Jetta speed onto Cornelio Street.

They became suspicious and chased both vehicles. Using their loudspeaker, the police called on the truck and the car to stop, but they continued driving.

The police followed the Volkswagen Jetta onto Ganges Street, St James, where it crashed into a wall. Three men got out of the car and jumped over a nearby wall and into a river.

But a second team of police called in to help found a man believed to be one of the bandits near Fatima College and arrested him.

The truck was intercepted on Stanmore Avenue near the Tranquillity Government Primary School shortly afterwards. Two men in the truck were arrested.

The truck was carrying two boat engines.

Police questioned the men on where they got the boat engines, but they did not answer.

Officers later learned the engines had been stolen from Dean Wheels and Tyre Shop in Diego Martin.

The bandits were taken to the Woodbrook police station and later to the Four Roads station, where they are expected to be questioned and charged.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Alexander and led by Supt Daly, ASP Walker and Sgt Alexander, with field operations by Cpl Huggins, PCs Aguillera, John, Khamchan and Remy and WPC Payne.