Slain woman's widower: I'll comment after investigation

The distraught widower of the 36-year-old woman ambushed and shot dead in a car in Couva on Monday has so far declined to comment on the murder, saying he would release a statement when the police investigations are over.

"I would not be saying much until I can find out what is going on," Satesh Moonasar told Newsday on Tuesday by phone. "Right now, I am dealing with the officers, trying to see how best we can assist in finding out what is going on here."

He declined to give additional information.

Moonasar's wife, Natasha Mayvatie Moonasar, died on the spot at the Southern Main Road, near the bridge at the Point Lisas roundabout, at around 8.45 am on Monday, in what the police believe was a hit, as nothing was stolen.

The mother of one, from Couva, was in the back seat of a Nissan AD Wagon driven by a 58-year-old woman from Preysal.

The wagon was heading toward California, and the driver of a car deliberately crashed into the front of the wagon, causing minor damage.

Both vehicles stopped. A man got out of the front passenger seat of the car, walked up to the AD wagon's left back door and shot Moonasar several times. She died on the spot.

The killer returned to the car, which drove off.

Shortly after the murder, Central Division police led by ASP Ablacksingh and including Insps Doodnath and Estrada and Sgts Persad and Maharaj, found a white B15 car, believed to be the getaway car, burnt near the TTEC Sports Club Couva.

The police believe Moonasar was being followed, but do not have a motive for the murder.

The killer remained at large up to Tuesday and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating.