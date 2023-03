Rochard Road defeat Spoilers in Southern Sports Cricket

Rochard Road Sports. -

ROCHARD Road Sports of Penal recorded another win against Spoilers Sports when the fifth round of the 103.1 FM/Southern Sports Premier League took place on March 5 at venues throughout TT.

This year the winning team will walk away with $25,000.

Batting first at Clarke Rochard Ground, Penal, Rochard Road made an impressive 210 for nine in their allotted 30 overs. Top scorers were Vasudeo Ramdeen (57), Bhabheshan Rampersad (39) and Vashisth Ramlakhan (25).

Narindra Maharaj (3/33), Avalon Cuffy (3/41) and Timothy Narine (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for Spoilers Sports.

Despite solid knocks from Aaron Ragoonath (43), Narindra Maharaj (24) and Lex Tom (18), Spoilers Sports could only reach 132 all out in 20 overs.

Bhabeshan Rampersad was the chief wicket-taker for Rochard Road Sports with 4/38, Vashisth Ramlakhan grabbed 3/25 and James Duncan took 2/28 as Rochard Road won by 78 runs.

In another game, Exclusive Sports bowler Satyam Ramlal took the first beaver trick in the 18-year history of the league. He ended with match figures of 7/13 against Golconda United.

The final of the 103.1 FM/Southern Sports Premier League division one will take place on June 2 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Summarised Scores:

ROCHARD ROAD SPORTS 210/9 (Vasudeo Ramdeen 57, Bhabheshan Rampersad 39, Vashisth Ramlakhan 25, Narindra Maharaj 3/33, Avalon Cuffy 3/41 and Timothy Narine 2/27) vs SPOILERS SPORTS 132 (Aaron Ragoonath 43, Narindra Maharaj 24, Lex Tom 18, Bhabeshan Rampersad 4/38, Vashisth Ramlakhan 3/25, James Duncan 2/28). Rochard Road won by 78 runs.

TAROUBA SPORTS 116/9 (Shiva Dookie 35, Anthony Ramkairsingh 23, Shivan Dookie 21, Damion Samuel 4/20, Avinash Persad 2/14, Chandraban Sookermany 2/23) vs LINX XI 117/2 (Ravindra Siew72, Ameer Buckreedan 16, Derick Ramphal 1/8). LINX XI won by eight wickets.

EXCLUSIVE SPORTS 257/8 (Nicholas Premchand 86, Ryan Oudit 45, Stephon Sookoo 3/34, Kevin Seepaul 3/43) vs GOLCONDA UNITED 51 (Stephen Sookoo 18, Jonathan Boysie 16, Satyam Ramlal 7/13, Kailash Sahadeo 3/18). Exclusive Sports won by 206 runs.

POND BOYS 253/3 (Allister Beharry 116, Jason Beharry 69, Nateram Harribance 2/37, Shivanand Jairam 1/60) vs MOHESS ROAD 227/6 (Gary Bedassie 60, Jerold Ganga 48, Ryan Persad 47, Avinash Narine 2/48 Simeon Maingot 1/39). Pond Boys winning by 26 runs.

EVERGLADS 203/7 (Dillon Seeratan 47, Rajkumar Mahadeo 36, Shannan Seeboo 2/40, Ryan Buntin 2/41) vs VALLEY BOYS 204/7 (Ryan Buntin 37, Shane Khan 33, Steve Sankar 25, Stephon Hajaree 3/34, Keeshan Seepaul 2/38). Valley Boys won by three wickets.

KARAN SPORTS 104 (Sean Singh 32, Harripersad Bridgelal 24, Vedesh Choon 4/23, Vickey Choon 2/11, Amelio Seenath 2/26) vs AMATEURS 108/6 (Vedesh Choon 51, Kevon Teeluck 18, Imran Goolsar 2/12, Harripersad Bridgelal 2/35). Amateurs won by four wickets.

PLAYMAKERS 52 (Jumol Moses 17, Allister Mendoza 13, Rishaad Harris 7/14, Aneil Kanhai 3/36) vs METRONOMES 54/3 (Hakeem Mitchelle 24, David Rene 18, Owen Lewis 2/25). Metronomes won by seven wickets.

UNSTOPPABLE KNIGHTS 94 (Kevin Jagmohan 22, Omesh Bridgemohan 21, Russel Seelochan 5/29, Shane Samai 2/22) vs VALIANTS SPORTS CLUB 98/3 (Rishi Balramsingh32, Darin Soogrim 26, Kenson Joseph 1/9, Heeralal Goomansingh 1/16). Valiants Sports Club won by seven wickets.

HAPPY HITS 213/6 (John Birchwood 70, Ravi Baboolal 61, Tyrell Ramkissoon 26, Calvon Ramkhalawan 3/26, Vishnu Samaroo 2/32) vs AGOSTINI ALL STARS 218/2 (Rennie Beharry 104, Jevon David 70, Harripersad Bunsee 1/28, Tyrell Ramkissoon 1/47). Agostini won by eight wickets.

CHALLENGERS UNITED 215 (Martin Dawson 64, Russel Seerattan 40, Bradley Matadeen 24, Anthony Ragoo 4/36, Christopher Sankar 2/6) vs VICTORIA 219/3 (Anil Maharaj 59, Christopher Sankar 56, Shaun Aboul 3/28). Victoria won by seven wickets.

GOLCONDA SPORTS 143 (Micah Singh 31, Kevin Seepaul 25, Ramjit Balramsingh 2/14, Leuwin Joseph 2/16) vs COMMONWEALTH SPORTS 139 (Dennis Ramnath 40, Riad Reingoo 34, Nikel Mungal 4/37, Kevin Seepaul 3/30). Golconda won by four runs.

YOUNG MASTERS 66/9 (Andrew Supersad 17, Tony Gangoo 15, Vishan Harrichan 4/9, Shane Seechan 2/2, Brandon Makhan 2/11) vs CALIFONIA KNIGHT RIDERS 68/2 (Dillon Sookram 34, Brian Choon 18, Tony Mohammed 1/16). Califonia Knight Riders won by eight wickets.

AVENGERS 246/6 (Terrance Nanan 54, Navin Beepath 47, Jordan Sadanan 47, Dylan Maharaj 3/52, Mukesh Mahadeo 1/52) vs SCHOOL TRACE GLADIATORS 59 (Tony Manickchan 17, Amrish Rampersad 11, Quin Ramadhar 4/26, Terrance Nanan 3/10, Leon Ramadhar 2/1). Avengers won by 187 runs.

SURPRISE 252/8 (Dave Mohammed 74, Dylon Ali 51, Dane Ramsaroop 37, Anderson Bally 3/35, Ganesh Persad 2/43) vs BOYS FROM AROUND 159/9 (Greg Ramlal 44, Richard Poonachap 37, Ganesh Persad 25, Nazir Mohammed 3/7, Sahadeo Ramoudit 3/47). Surprise won by 93 runs.

FYZABAD ELITE 182/7 (Shazard Manohar 74, Andesh Deonarine 18, Ravindra Bachu 2/38, Brian Philandez 1/8) vs METRONOMES 91 (Robin Kungebeharry 25, Devon Balram 24, Shane Lutchman 5/12, Shazard Manshoor 2/5). Fyzabad Elite won by 91 runs.