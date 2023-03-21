Proper parenting to curb school violence

A screenshot from a video circulating on social media showing South East Port of Spain Government Secondary School students fighting.

THE EDITOR: The incidence of school violence has again reared its head. The authorities seem to be at a loss to stem the tide of the increasing violence at our nation’s schools, and this is so because the main reason for the situation is a lack of proper parenting.

Students, parents, teachers and administrators expect schools to be safe havens for learning. Acts of violence disrupt the learning process. Violence has a negative effect on students, the school itself and even the broader community. School violence is a public health problem.

Parents are among the most important people in the lives of young children. From birth, children rely on parents to provide them with the care they need to be happy and healthy, and to grow and develop well.

Parents must equip children with the skills and resources to succeed as adults and transmit basic cultural values to them. Parents must offer their children love, acceptance, appreciation, encouragement and guidance.

The relationship we have with our children is the most important element of parenting. It is the value of our connection that determines how well they listen to us, accept our limits and values, and co-operate.

Research shows that positive parenting helps children do better in school, have fewer behavioural problems and stronger mental health.

Parents need to be reminded of their important role and responsibility. It is a fact that some young parents who were not brought up well do not have the wherewithal to instil the proper values, morals and training into their children, notwithstanding, one hopes, that somewhere along the line they would either see or hear something that strikes a chord about their all-important role as parents.

In this context I choose to send some messages via quotes from others on the value and importance of positive parenting.

“If you have children, remember this: When you finish with them, the rest of the world has to live with them, so please teach them respect.”

“Your children would become who you are; so be who you want them to be.” (David Bly).

“As parents you have to watch what you do in front of your children and what kind of lifestyle you live because your children pay attention to every single thing that you do and they imitate you. It’s simple…right now, would you want your children to be like you? If your answer is no, then change that. Be a good role model for them.”

“A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone.” (Billy Graham).

“Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, every movement and action affects. No other person has a greater influence on a child than a parent.”

“When we practise treating children with empathy and respect they grow up to practise treating people with empathy and respect.” (Lelia Schott).

I close by saying the root of violence in schools has to do with individuals who have a history of being abused either by family members or other members of society. These individuals are likely to become violent towards others, especially if they are teenagers.

CUTHBERT SANDY

Point Fortin