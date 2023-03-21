Presentation San Fernando aim to seal SSCL title

Presentation College batsman Khaleem Mohammed plays a shot during the SSCL premier division match, on Tuesday, against Vishnu Boys College, at the Avidesh Samaroo Grounds, Endeavour. - Lincoln Holder

A WIN for Presentation College, San Fernando in the final round of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 50-over competition will see the school lift their first premier division crown.

The school has a perfect record this season winning all seven of their matches. Presentation, San Fernando have 128 points and lead second-placed Presentation College, Chaguanas (114 points) by 14 points. San Fernando can still win the title if they lose and get enough batting and bowling bonus points.

San Fernando will be favourites against eighth-placed St Benedict’s College at Union Hall Recreation Grounds in San Fernando from 10 am. Chaguanas will also fancy their chances as they travel south to play seventh-placed Naparima College at the latter’s school ground.

ROUNE NINE FIXTURES

Presentation, San Fernando vs St Benedict’s - Union Hall Recreation Ground

St Mary’s vs Fatima - St Mary’s College Ground

Hillview vs Vishnu Boys Hindu - Knowles Street Recreation Ground

Naparima vs Presentation, Chaguanas - Naparima College Ground