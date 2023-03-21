Prayers neededfirst for ideas todeal with crime

CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: “Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labour in vain” (psalm 127:1).

When the psalmist King David wrote this I don’t think the message was for those who want to build a house or to have any success in any undertaking to just sit back, pray and wait for God to do miracles.

I am almost certain that the message is that in all phases of your construction or operation, God must be involved. From the planning stage to the execution, prayers are needed for God’s guidance.

So when the Commissioner of Police stated that prayers are needed otherwise there can be no solution to the crime problem, what she omitted to state is that the prayers were needed first for ideas to deal with crime, then more prayers for them to be effectively executed.

That said, although it will be comforting for the religious leaders and others, even the commissioner herself, to engage in fervent prayer, it would be equally or more comforting for the population to hear what are the plans she intends to execute, and which she hopes by the grace of God through prayer will attain some level of success.

C MARSHALL

via e-mail