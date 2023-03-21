PM slams naysayers: 'A lot going on in Digital Transformation Ministry'

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks during the launch of the Ministry of Education's digital transformation programme: MOE ACCESS at the Hyatt Regency, Whrightson Road, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister wants those who believe "nothing eh happening" in the Digital Transformation Ministry to know this is far from the truth.

He said the ministry has been making significant progress in the digitisation and digitalisation of services in this country, and will soon "break the backbone" of it.

Dr Rowley was speaking at the Ministry of Education's digital transformation programme – MoE Access – at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Tuesday.

Rowley said the Ministry of Digital Transformation is significant to TT and that it is headed by "an expert and enthusiastic minister."

He said that recently, a local commentator said, "(Just) because you don't know (or) because you don't put yourself in a position to know, 'Nothing eh happening.'"

He said on the contrary, "A lot is happening. Digital transformation is changing invitingly, encouragingly, the future of our young people and by extension, our nation."

Digitisation, Rowley said, is a "high priority" across the entire public sector. He added that the ministry is currently "circling around two major ministries" – Health and Social Services.

He hopes that in 2023, he will be attending a similar launch for digital services in those ministries.

"The pace of digital transformation in government has been accelerating over the past few years and will continue in 2023."

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus said his ministry has implemented an e-services maturity framework, which assesses all e-services offered by the government. It ranks these services on a scale of one to four, with one being the most basic and four, offering end-to-end services, "meaning citizens can initiate and and complete entire services online, including making payments, even (getting) the delivery itself."

Currently, 170 services are being assessed, which he hopes will increase to 500 within the next year.