Passengers kill Pleasantville 'PH' driver, steal car

Crime scene investigators at the scene of a murder - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Two men posing as passengers killed a 60-year-old private-for-hire driver and hijacked his car in Pleasantville on Monday night.

Anthony Andrews, of Pleasantville, died at the scene.

The killers also robbed another male passenger, Joel Ramsden, of cash and a cell phone.

Reports are at around 7.20 pm on Monday, Andrews was driving his white Suzuki along Ibis Lane in Pleasantville with three male passengers – one in the front seat and two, including Ramsden, in the back.

The suspect in the front seat turned to the driver and announced a robbery.

The suspect in the back seat also announced a robbery and took Ramsden's iPhone, worth $7,000, as well as $3,000 and $1,000.

The gunman in the back seat ordered the driver out of the car, and they struggled. The gunman shot Andrews, who fell to the ground.

Both suspects returned to the car and drove off along Ibis Lane.

The shooter was of African descent with a short hairstyle. He was wearing a black T-shirt, green three-quarter pants and slippers.

His accomplice was also of African descent, but with a big Afro hairstyle. He was wearing a blue striped T-shirt, black three-quarter pants and slippers.

The police were called, and WPC Changoor and PC Roopchand of the Southern Division were among the first responders.

Acting Cpl Griffith and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) spoke with several people and gathered evidence.

A district medical officer, Dr Bachan, pronounced Andrews dead and ordered his body removed.

The car was later found parked on the roadside in Pleasantville.

Investigations are ongoing.