Ministers welcome President Kangaloo's vision

WEFIE TIME: Zalia Robinson-Regis uses her phone to take a photo of herself, her sister Sarai, left, their mother Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, second from right, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon, right, during the reception at NAPA after the inauguration of President Christine Kangaloo on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

GOVERNMENT ministers welcomed the vision which new President Christine Kangaloo demonstrated in her inauguration speech at the Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Monday.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said, "I was tremendously impressed by her inaugural address. very humble in recognizing those who paved the way for her inauguration especially former presidents and the support of her family."

Gonzales believed Kangaloo demonstrated graciousness and magnanimity in her speech.

"She was also bold to confront her critics and offered them an olive branch in the national interest. That showed her strength of character! She started her new Presidency on a solid ground. May God continue to guide her.'

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was also impressed.

In a Facebook post, he said, "Wow! A first-class presidential address! Strong , clean, nation-building and sincere! Her Excellency promises to been calm, patient and a guide, when mayhem, noise and obstructionism is about."

Hinds said the transition from outgoing president Paula-Mae Weekes to Kangaloo was dignified and smooth.

"The constitutional authority of the Presidency is preserved and strengthened. The Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, the Speaker and the Parliament, the TTDF; which she (Kangaloo) commands and various country representatives were there."

Hinds claimed that people opposed to good governance in TT did not attend the inauguration ceremony.

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said, "It was very forward thinking in terms of a focus on the modernization of the Office of President."

Gopee-Scoon was happy that Kangaloo recognised the importance of TT's young people and signalled her intention "to target and advocate for youth development in several ways."

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said, "Her inaugural address was one that filled us with a deep sense of both pride and reflection of who we can be as a nation."

Deyalsingh, who is also St Joseph MP, congratulated Kangaloo on her appointment as President oon behalf of his constituents and himself.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning said, " It was a fantastic maiden voyage for our new President and I feel proud to have been part of her election. Her speech spoke of inclusion and education and comes with a spirit of hope that I am sure people from all walks of life can appreciate."

Minister in the Education Ministry Lisa Morris-Julian said Kangaloo shared many of her own beliefs about developing TT's young people.

"Love for young people is innate, it cannot be taught and our President's genuine care shone today."

Morris-Julian said she was heartened by the presence of two former seccondary school students she knows, who are excelling in their respective fields, and were present at the Savannah to hear Kangaloo speak.

"It cemented what the President said we must invest in our young people. Everything I feel about the young people. She just hit it right on its head."

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, "I thought the focus on youth and making the office(of President) relevant to them very insightful."

She added, "Whatever role the Ministry of Education can play in bringing those plans to fruition, we commit to providing that support and collaboration."

Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga said, "President Kangaloo’s address touched on a few key deliverables she intends to mark her term in office and they clearly focus on our youth and reinvigorating a sense of identity in our young people.'

He added, "Finding spaces, through her Office to shine a light on them and to empower their growth and to foster in them an understanding of their history.

De Nobriga pledged his support to help Kangaloo "through TTT, the National Archives, NALIS and the Information Division towards achieving those objectives."