Maiden crown for Pres San Fernando: Coach hails unbeaten season in SSCL

CHAMPS: Presentation College cricketers and officials celebrate after beating St Benedict's College, on Tuesday, during the SSCL Premier Division match, at the Union Hall recreation Grounds, San Fernando. Pres won the match by nine wickets and were crowned the Secondary Schools Cricket League champions. - Marvin Hamilton

PRESENTATION College San Fernando are maiden Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership champions.

The south school achieved the feat by executing an emphatic nine-wicket victory over St Benedict’s College at Union Hall Grounds in San Fernando on Tuesday.

The victory was their seventh straight for the season, which completed their flawless run of form in the tournament.

After ‘Pres’ won the toss and chose to bowl, St Benedict’s scored slowly but weren’t looking too bad at 42/2.

It was then the landslide started and they capitulated for just 85 runs from 35.4 overs, with opener Josh Telemaque top scoring with 33; the only batsman to score double figures. Five batsmen were unable to get off the mark.

Presentation pacer Ricardo Chase (4/19) was ruthless in his six-over spell while Khaleem Mohammed (3/1) was also on point. Skipper Nickyle Jalim chipped in with 2/14 while Aadin Racha (1/10) were among the wickets.

In their turn at the crease, Presentation openers Khaleem and Riyaad Mohammed made light work of St Benedict’s bowling attack before the lunch break.

Khaleem started the innings confidently as he smashed the first bowler for a six off his opening delivery, then hit a boundary on the second. The Mohammed pair played comfortably and entered the lunch break at 61 without loss.

But when they returned to the middle, Khaleem attempted a big shot on the first ball back out and had his stumps rattled by Kristoff Seeraj. He finished as ‘Pres’ top scorer with 43 from 21 balls, comprising two sixes and six fours.

Riyaad was joined by Aadi Ramsaran and the pair played patiently to lead them to the school’s first-ever SSCL Premiership title.

As their teammates lined the boundary rope and spectators got off their chairs in anticipation of Riyaad smashing the winning one run, he pulled a shot through off-side for four to spark frenzied celebrations at the south venue.

Presentation players stormed the field, hugged the batsmen and lifted them into the air.

Principal Dexter Mitchell, teachers, parents, students and other supporters made a circle around the pitch and said a prayer giving thanks for their historic achievement.

Title-winning coach Rydell Ramsaran said, “With the quality of players we had this year, it was not too much hard work. We went unbeaten I am not seeing anyone who can challenge us as yet. We have a lot of work to do for T20 but we will get that done.

Top performances from all the boys. We had one of the best pace bowling attacks with Jacen Agard and Chase – TT U19 players – and Racha, who did well with the new ball. And all our batsmen did wonderfully throughout the tournament.”

And at Lewis Street in San Fernando, Presentation Chaguanas sealed second place with a 44-run triumph over Naparima College.

‘Pres’ batted first and were led to 218 by Enrico Primchan (70) and Dillon Balkaran (35) with ‘Naps’ bowlers Matthew Cooper (2/20) and Jeremy Singh (2/27) among the wickets.

In response, the home team was restricted to 174/7, despite efforts from Alix Gopaul (60) and Randel Gopaul (25).