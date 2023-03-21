Lowlands businessman dies in car crash

Police and fire officers at the scene of a fatal accident which claimed the life of Denbert Alfred along the Claude Noel Highway, Lowlands on Tuesday. - Photo by David Reid

LOWLANDS businessman Denbert Alfred died on Tuesday in an accident along the Claude Noel Highway, Lowlands.

Police are calling on eyewitnesses to come forward as they investigate the cause of the crash. A car believed to have also been involved was parked near Alfred's wrecked pick-up truck, but there were no occupants.

The car had a scratch near the front right fender. Police later towed the vehicle away as evidence.

Alfred is Tobago's fourth road fatality victim for 2023.

According to police, the father of two and proprietor of FrontView Bar and Grill was driving his blue Ford Ranger in the vicinity of Lowlands junction when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree. He was carrying a front-seat passenger, who was taken to hospital with injuries.

Scores of onlookers and family members gathered at the scene of the accident where Alfred's pick-up truck was crumpled at the front.

A police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Shirvan Road Police Station received a call about the accident around 2pm. He said while there were no CCTV cameras in the area, they are hoping to find and interview the driver of the other vehicle as well as the passenger from Alfred's vehicle.

The latest fatality follows the March 12 accident which claimed the life of Aaron Hills of Rockley Vale, Scarborough. Police reported that Hills, a former student of Bishop’s High School and an employee at Cost Cutters Supermarket was proceeding along Wilson Road in Scarborough around 2am when upon reaching the vicinity of the Bliss Restaurant and Lounge, the vehicle crashed into a parked white panel truck.

On March 11, biker Stefano Dash was killed in an accident near Studley Park. According to reports, the Glen Road resident was riding his Yamaha R1 motorbike when two sheep darted across the road. Dash was unable to avoid colliding with them and went airborne as he struck a sheep. He hit a utility pole and was severely injured. He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

On February 20, Carnival Monday, Dwayne Winchester, 33, of Carnbee crashed his Nissan Almera into a tree in Lambeau and died.