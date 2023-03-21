Klaasen destroys Windies bowlers to square ODI series

South Africa's bowler Bjorn Fortuin, left, celebrates with teammate Aiden Markram after dismissing West Indies's batsman Rovman Powell in the third ODI, at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa, Tuesday. - AP

A whirlwind century from Heinrich Klaasen gave South Africa a share of the spoils in the One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies, which ended 1-1, at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Klaasen's brutal knock of 116 came off just 61 balls and ended the visitors' hopes of a series victory.

West Indies were leading the three-match contest 1-0, after winning the second ODI by 48 runs. The first ODI was washed out.

Chasing 261 for victory on Tuesday, South Africa were in trouble at 87 for four. But Klaasen showed his class, dispensing the West Indies bowlers to all parts of the park. He struck 15 fours and five sixes to wrest away any advantage the West Indies had.

South Africa raced to their target with over 20 overs to spare.

Earlier, West Indies failed to replicate their batting form from the second ODI.

Despite a run-a-ball 72 from opener Brandon King, West Indies top order all were dismissed cheaply. Nicholas Pooran (39) and Jason Holder (36) had decent contributions but they were not sufficient to get West Indies close to a competitive score.

They were dismissed for 260 in 48.2 overs.

Scores: WEST INDIES 260 off 48.2 overs (Brandon King 72, Nicholas Pooran 39, Jason Holder 36; Bjorn Fortuin 2-46, Marco Jansen 2-46) vs SOUTH AFRICA 264 for six off 29.3 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 119 not out, Marco Jansen 43, Aiden Markram 25; Alzarri Joseph 3-50, Akeal Hosein 2-49).