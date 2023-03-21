Incredible news stories on TV

THE EDITOR: On Tuesday evening, a television newscaster announced with confidence that a child had been “mauled to death” by a family dog, but that his injuries “were not life-threatening.”

The incredible story reminded me of another newscaster who reported that some car thieves had “escaped on foot.”

Do these young TV “stars” have any standards? Do they even have script editors? Are their managing editors managing anything at these television newsrooms or just enjoying their fancy titles?

MYRON PETERS

San Fernando