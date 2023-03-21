Hackett: Tobago needs to win scholarships again

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, right, speaks with THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett during the launch of the ministry's digital transformation programme, Hyatt Regency, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, Tuesday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett wants Tobago students to begin earning CAPE scholarships again. She said she is concerned and does not want scholarships on the island to remain a thing of the past.

For 2022, no Tobago students won any of the 100 scholarships disbursed.

Speaking with Newsday at the Ministry of Education's digital transformation programme launch – MoE Access – at the Hyatt, Port of Spain on Tuesday, Hackett said Tobago has been "hovering in between seventh and eighth as an education zone."

Asked how she felt about the lack of scholarships this year, she said, "Disappointed."

She said the loss of contact hours for students over the last two years owing to the covid19 pandemic has only made it worse.

"But we are currently doing some research to find out what has really been transpiring to catapult us in an area where we are not seeing some translation into educational progress on the island, and that is definitely something for me to look into as secretary of education."

She said this has become the focus of the division of education.

"Our unique social context, of course, has a lot to play and we must have greater support for education..."

Tobago scholarships:

2022: 0

2021: 1

2020: 0

2019: 2

2018: 0

2017: 5

2016: 3

2015: 1

2014: 8

2013: 2.