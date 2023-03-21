EMA: Be careful with turtles in nesting season

Leatherback turtle - File photo -

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is reminding the public that turtle-nesting season began on March 1 and continues until August 31. It is calling on the population to play their part in preserving the turtles.

In a release, the EMA said it had designated five sea turtles as environmentally sensitive species (ESS) – the green, hawksbill, leatherback, loggerhead, and the Olive Ridley.

“It’s an extraordinary experience to see their circle of life right before our eyes. Courageous efforts are continuing by the relevant state agencies and non-governmental organisations to protect these ESS and their habitats.

"However, many challenges occur when protecting these species; therefore, our duty as citizens is to play our part in preserving them.”

For the further protection of these species, the Matura, Fishing Pond, and Grande Riviere beaches have been identified as prohibited areas under the Forests (Prohibited Areas) Order of the Forests Act. Special permission from the Forestry Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries is required to access the beaches for turtle viewing.

It said the five species are protected by law and appropriate enforcement action will be taken against people contravening the legal notices designating the turtles as ESS, which can be found at https://www.ema.co.tt/ema-legal/legislation/.

According to the Environmental Management Act, Chapter 35:05: "Any person who knowingly or recklessly undertakes or conspires to allow any activity in an ‘environmentally sensitive area’ or with respect to an ESS designated under Section 41, which may have an adverse impact on the environment within such area or on such species, commits an offence.

An offence involving any of the ESS, including the five turtles, can lead to imprisonment for two years and a fine of $100,000.

The EMA urged the public to report any breaches by contacting its Emergency Hotline at 680-9588, Complaints Hotline at 367-8824 or the Wildlife Section, Forestry Division at 225-3835/622-5144.

Do's and don'ts for turtle-watching:

The EMA asked people to "act responsibly and take necessary precautions to further preserve the lives and habitats of these turtles.”

It gave general tips and precautions to observe during during turtle-nesting season and/or when visiting turtle nesting sites.

Don’t visit nesting beaches alone – all visitors and tour guides must have a permit and/or tour guide present at all times

Do not drive on nesting beaches

Keep a safe distance, up to 20 metres, from the laying turtle

Wear comfortable shoes and long dark-coloured clothing, as some beaches are long and there may be a walk to a nesting turtle

Do not leave trash on the beach

Do not use stakes or bury items in the sand or dig

Remove beach furniture (eg umbrellas, tents, and chairs)

Do not pick up hatchlings or hinder their progress to the sea unless advised by a certified turtle tour guide.

It said there should be no touching, or very little, since sea turtles can carry known harmful bacteria like salmonella and viruses like herpes that can infect people.

Nesting sites

The EMA said nesting sites include but are not limited to:

Trinidad:

Grande Riviere

Matura

Maracas

Tyrico

Las Cuevas

Fishing Pond

Blanchisseuse

Matelot

Paria

Chacachacare

Toco

Tobago:

Stonehaven

Mt Irvine

Little Rockly Bay

Englishman’s Bay

Bloody Bay

Courland.