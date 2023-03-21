Caracciolo leads Holy Cross to U15, U17 East Zone basketball titles

Holy Cross College’s Jervais Edwards-Caracciolo collects a pass during the Schools East Zone U-17 basketball final against Hillview College, at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena, Maloney, on Monday. - ROGER JACOB

POINT guard Jervais Edwards-Caracciolo's unstoppable form continued leading his team Holy Cross College to double titles in the U-15 and U-17 categories of the Secondary Schools East Zone Basketball League at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Area, Maloney.

Caracciolo netted a team-high of 15 points for Holy Cross in Monday's final to help in outscoring Hillview College 53-32. Holy Cross led from the first whistle blow and dominated the entire match much to the delight of their coach Dereck "Sheen" Watkins. Holy Cross are undefeated in all three categories of the league.

The bulk of Hillview`s scoring came from Samuel Edwards who had a game-high 16pts but was fouled out of the game with 7:24 minutes to go in the second half which further turned the game in the favour for the boys from Arima. Edwards was assisted by Nkobie Ince and Isaiah Bourne scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.

The two teams will meet one another once again on Tuesday at 4pm for the U-20 Final. National point guard Christian Zoe will be in the line-up to bolster Hillview's chances of ending their challenger’s unbeaten run.

Caracciolo (20 points) was the top scorer for his team in the U-15 final victory against Eldorado West 44-30 last Friday at the same venue. Holy Cross were too good for their opponents, especially with the trio of Caracciolo, Isaiah Bourne (8) Nkobie Ince (7) combining for 35 points. Armani Patrick was the best scorer for Eldorado West banging in a game-high 22 points.

In the semi-final round Holy Cross defeated Hillview College 54-32 and Eldorado West recorded a narrow one-point win 37-36 over Trinity College East.