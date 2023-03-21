Boy, 2, bitten by dog in South Oropouche ‘doing well’ at home

The two-year-old boy attacked and bitten by a dog at his grandparents’ home in South Oropouche was "doing well" at home up to Monday.

Vishal Deonath was discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital on Thursday.

His mother Salisha Deonath, 23, told Newsday that he has been in good spirits as he has been eating, drinking, talking, and playing "as normal."

She once again thanked everyone who was worried about his condition for their support and prayers.

"Keep on praying for him. I appreciate it. We have to go to the hospital on Wednesday for a check-up. He is doing well," Deonath said.

She added that someone came forward to take the dog, but the family is awaiting word from the police on whether or not to give away the animal.

On Tuesday at around 8.30 am, he and his three-year-old brother were in the yard with their grandparents at Hylife Trace.

The dog, a pitbull mixed with a pothound name Monster, suddenly attacked the child. Monster was still tied to a piece of rope.

Deonath’s father Bhola Deonath, 72, who was nearby sweeping, dropped his broom and began choking the dog until it released the infant.

Deonath said she had earlier dropped off her two children at the house and went to buy items at a supermarket. She, her children, and their father live elsewhere in South Oropouche.