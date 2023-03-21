7-day average of covid19 cases increases

Image courtesy CDC

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update for March 7 said the rolling seven-day average of new positive cases was 64, as opposed to 52 in the previous week. The rolling seven-day average of deaths remains at one.

There were 450 new cases detected between March 12 and 20, with seven deaths being reported. These patients were four elderly men and three elderly women. Five people had multiple comorbidities, one person had a single co-morbidity, and one person had no known co-morbidity.

The total number of active cases is 133, down from 210 in the previous week. There are 54 patients hospitalised. Of these, 45 are in the parallel healthcare system, 25 in the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three in the high-dependency unit and three in the intensive care unit, 17 at Caura Hospital, two at Arima General Hospital, one at Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and nine in the hybrid system.

There are 23 people in home self-isolation. There are 477 recovered community cases and 43 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

There have been 4,368 deaths since March 2020. Of these, 332 were vaccinated, 3,646 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

Since March 2020, 186,234 patients have recovered from covid19. There have been 190,735 positive covid19 cases recorded since March 2020.

There are 718,749 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 681,251 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 51.3 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 696,346.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 659,785, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 58,964.

A total of 174,668 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 905,259, of which 348,744 were done at private facilities and 556,515 were done at public facilities.