What's situation with this law?

THE EDITOR: Some time ago motorists were being charged for parking on the wrong side of Western Main Road and Ariapita Avenue (against the flow of traffic) in St James and Woodbrook.

I can only speak of these areas from witnessing it. Evidently it is the law, as was explained by the charging officers.

Now, months later, it seems that the law has either been “relaxed” or eradicated as drivers are no longer charged and freely park every day. Maybe because of a shortage of traffic wardens and police officers?

What really is the situation with this and what about those who were previously charged? Do they get a refund?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook