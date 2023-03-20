Sunil Narine dismantles Clarke Road Utd at the Oval

(FILE) Queen's Park Cricket Club's Sunil Narine ended the match against Clarke Road United 7/0, on Saturday, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - Lincoln Holder

SPINNER Sunil Narine had the Clarke Road Utd batsmen clueless at the Queen’ Park Oval in St Clair on Saturday ending with remarkable bowling figures of seven overs, seven maidens and seven wickets.

Narine’s destruction left Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I in control of their top-of-the-table clash against Clarke Road Utd in the TT Cricket Board Premier I National League competition.

Narine’s seven-wicket haul bowled out Clarke Road for 76 in their first innings. Fast bowler Sion Hackett took 2/18 and the top scorer for Clarke Road was Dejourn Charles with 21.

In response, QPCC posted 268/3 declared to earn a lead of 192 runs.

Isaiah Rajah struck 100 off 98 balls and the pair of Kirstan Kallicharan (64) and Camillo Carimbocas (57) both scored half centuries. QPCC I and Clarke Road Utd are tied for the lead in the standings in the eight-team table.

At Invaders Ground in Felicity, West Indies batsman Evin Lewis put PowerGen Sports Club in command with a double century. He slammed 206 to propel PowerGen to 490/4 at stumps.

Navin Bidaisee cracked 119 and Daniel Williams made 85. Bowling for Central Sports, spinner Mark Deyal took 2/96.

All matches, being played over two days, continue on Sunday from 10 am.

Summarised Scores:

CLARKE ROAD UTD 76 (Dejourn Charles 21; Sunil Narine 7/0, Sion Hackett 2/18) and 16/0 vs QPCC 268/3 dec (Isaiah Rajah 100, Kirstan Kallicharan 64, Camillo Carimbocas 57)

POWERGEN 490/4 (Evin Lewis 206, Navin Bidaisee 119, Daniel Williams 85; Mark Deyal 2/96) vs CENTRAL SPORTS

PREYSAL 217 (Antonio Gomez 76, Adrian Cooper 40; Sanjiv Gooljar 5/95, Nicholas Ali 3/33) vs COMETS 153/4 (Shatrughan Rambaran 83 not out, Sanjay Jawahir 37; Rakesh Maharaj 2/29)

QPCC II 171 (Shazad Mohammed 46, Rickash Boodram 39; Jovan Ali 4/30, Sherwin Ganga 3/36, Farrel Jugmohan 2/65) and 10/1 vs VICTORIA 199 (Marcelle Jones 43, Kadeem Alleyne 32; Namir Suepaul 4/59, Philton Williams 3/34)