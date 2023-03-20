Princes Town pensioner missing

File photo -

POLICE are asking for the public’s help to find 64-year-old Sahadeo Ramsaroop who went missing on March 13.

Police said Ramsaroop, of Princes Town, is of East Indian descent, brown in complexion, and approximately five feet, eight inches with a stocky, strong build.

He is clean-shaven, bald, and has a tattoo of an eagle on one of his arms.

He was last seen wearing a pair of black, long soft pants, a light green jersey, and a pair of slippers.

His relatives reported him missing on March 17.

Anyone with information can call the Princes Town Police Station at 655-2231 or 800-TIPS. Information can also be shared by calling 555, 999 or through the TTPS app.