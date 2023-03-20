Photos of the Day: President Inauguration

Her excellency Christine Kangaloo, the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, takes the oath of office alongside Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Chief Justice Ivor Archie at the presidential inauguration held at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images at the presidential inauguration of her excellency Christine Kangaloo, the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The ceremony was held on Monday at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain.