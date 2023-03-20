News
Photos of the Day: President Inauguration
Roger Jacob
2 Hrs Ago
Her excellency Christine Kangaloo, the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, takes the oath of office alongside Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Chief Justice Ivor Archie at the presidential inauguration held at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images at the presidential inauguration of her excellency Christine Kangaloo, the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The ceremony was held on Monday at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
Her excellency Christine Kangaloo, the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, congratulated by Chief Justice Ivor Archie after taking the oath of office. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Her excellency Christine Kangaloo, the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, speaking with former president Justice Paula Mae Weekes at the presidential inauguration held on Monday at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community in Arima offers the opening prayer at the presidential inauguration on Monday - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale'
The Guard of Honour comprising members of the defence force in the parade square at the presidential inauguration on Monday - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Her excellency Christine Kangaloo inspects the Guard of Honour on Monday at the presidential inauguration held at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Her excellency Christine Kangaloo waves to on-lookers before leaving the presidential inauguration on Monday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Cross-section of the guard of honour comprising members of the defence force. This photo captured one of the four formations by members of Trinidad and Tobago Regiment - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
