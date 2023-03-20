Omri Baird brace gives Pt Fortin Civic victory in TTPFL

W Connection (green) defeated Police FC (grey) 2-1 during the TT Premier Football League match, on Friday, at Police Barracks, St James. - via TTPFL

A BRACE from Omri Baird gave Pt Fortin Civic a 2-0 victory over Prisons Service FC when matchday two in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) continued at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Baird gave Pt Fortin Civic the lead in the 55th minute and doubled his team’s advantage with another item in the 65th minute.

The W Connection players redeemed themselves from a matchday one disappointment losing 2-0 to Central FC.

On Friday, W Connection got past Police FC 2-1 in the second match of a double header at the Police Barracks in St James. Connection got goals from Isaiah Hudson and Neil Benjamin and finding the target for Police FC was Kareem Freitas.

On Sunday two matches will be held.

Tiger Tanks Club Sando FC and AC Port of Spain will play at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella from 4 pm.

In another contest, Defence Force will clash with La Horquetta Rangers at Arima Velodrome from 5 pm.