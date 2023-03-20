Not enough to sweep flyover

THE EDITOR: I praise the Almighty for the gracious civic-minded soul who saw it fit to sweep the Beetham/East Port of Spain flyover. I advise and appreciate that there is no longer debris, accumulated grass, animal leftovers, parts of vehicles on the scenic entrance.

However, this is not enough. How can signs be erected welcoming people to East Port of Spain and within metres there is a crater straight out the Grand Canyon? Are the authorities waiting for a police jitney or an ambulance with a patient to be flipped before it is repaired?

What manner of people do we have in office who allow these deep jagged holes, sinkholes and plain bad roads to exist everywhere? What kind of "bad mind" that insists that if you want to repair a pothole – that so many people have to do now – you must first check with the Ministry of Works and Transport?

Whatever happened to our road improvement tax? Is it the same with the health surcharge? For years there is a gaping wound at the intersection of Independence Square and Edward Street. Cars flip the iron cover every minute, but you would have to check with the ministry to fix it, if you were so minded.

Maybe it's the same people who decided to house the DPP in an office building a bloc from upper Charlotte Street, where the criminal elements enjoy their volleys of gunshots, robberies and trafficking.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James