No bail for woman charged with son's attempted murder

File photo -

A PRINCES Town magistrate denied bail on Monday to the 43- year-old woman charged with the attempted murder of her 13-year-old son.

Hema Manbodh Singh of New Grant was also charged with exposing a child to danger, and unlawfully and maliciously administering a poisonous substance to a child, which stemmed from an incident at the family’s home on March 16.

The mother of four faced Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine and was not called upon to plea as the charges were laid indictably.

Attorney Subhas Panday represented the accused. He told the court that she works as a truck driver and has no previous convictions or pending matters.

The police reported that at around 3.40 pm on March 16, a Form One student had an argument with a relative at home.

The argument escalated, during which the child fell ill after eating a meal. He was taken to the Princes Town Health Centre and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Princes Town CID police arrested Singh and PC Mohess later charged her. The case was adjourned to March 29.