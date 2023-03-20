Lotto Plus jackpot rolls to $24m

File photo/Roger Jacob

THE Lotto Plus jackpot now stands at an estimated $24 million after no one chose the winning numbers in Saturday’s draw.

The next Lotto Plus draw will be on Wednesday night on TTT at 8 pm.

In a release on Saturday, the National Lotteries Control Board said multiplier 4X was drawn but no player matched the winning numbers “09-17-18-24-31” and the powerball number, 10.

Only one person matched five numbers with the multiplier to win $200,000. Two other players matched five numbers without the multiplier and won $50,000 each.

Ten players matched four numbers and the powerball with the multiplier for $6,000 each.

Thirty-one players won $1,500 each after matching four numbers and the powerball without the multiplier.

The release said, 76 $100 winners matched four numbers with the multiplier.