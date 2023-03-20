Kamil Pooran gets TT Red Force call-up

Kamil Pooran - Photo courtesy Central Sports

TOP order batsman Kamil Pooran has received a maiden TT Red Force call-up for round four of the West Indies Four-Day Championships against Barbados Pride at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, bowling off on Wednesday at 10 am.

Pooran, who plays for Central Sports, has been in form in the TT Cricket Board Premiership I competition. He has scored 200 not out and a century this season.

After scoring the double century he told Newsday he was hoping to get the attention of the Red Force selectors which is led by the team’s head coach David Furlonge.

Pooran said, "This (score) is what I have been looking for, but I will still try to put more scores on the board because I don’t want to play club cricket for the rest of my life. I want to play at the highest level. Hopefully, this (score) can get attention and hopefully I can get a call.”

Pooran was selected at the last minute as opener Kjorn Ottley was selected in the initial squad for the match against Pride. However, Ottley picked up an injury on Sunday and had to be replaced.

West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva has returned to the team after representing the regional team in a two-match Test series against South Africa. Fast bowler Anderson Phillip has recovered from injury and has been included in the 13-man squad.

Openers Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons have been dropped along with medium-pacer Justin Manick, who made his debut against Guyana Harpy Eagles in round three.

Red Force, fifth in the six-team standings, lost their last match to Harpy Eagles by 143 runs at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

SQUAD:

Darren Bravo (captain), Kamil Pooran, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Mohammed, Vikash Mohan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie.