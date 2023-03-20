JMMB Express Finance announces Blaze as first brand ambassador

Blaze with member of the JMMB Express Finance team. - Photo by Marshelle Haseley

JMMB Express Finance announced a partnership with its first brand ambassador Ancil 'Blaze' Isaac Jr on Friday at the organisation's head office on Ramsaran Road, Chaguanas on Friday.

JMMB Express Finance (JEF) CEO Elson James said the partnership establishes the start of a new chapter for the financial institution, affectionately known as JEF.

"We first launched in 2018 right here and was born out of that overarching vision of JMMB Group founder Joan Duncan."

Elson said JEF prides itself on providing consumer finance that surpasses many of the financial market offerings.

He said its strength and focus are in client care and its online and in-person channels allow potential clients to communicate with the institution online, in branches or via phone and guarantee responses within 24 hours.

"We are the only financial institution in the market that charges no fees and no penalties. We serve our public with cash in a flash, giving loans anywhere from $1,500 up to $50,000."

Elson said the vision is to create an easy, enjoyable and empowering client experience.

The organisation was recently personified with its new character, aptly named, JEF.

"With this in mind, we wanted to align our brand with someone who exemplifies our values and that we have come to find, in Ancil Isaac Jr, better known as Blaze. Blaze is charismatic, and has a personality that perfectly fits our team. I may be wrong, but I believe Blaze is the only citizen of TT that can boast of being an accountant/auditor, winner of a Road March title, able to be on the radio on an urban station and host corporate events. That is the power that we see as matching for JEF."

Elson said the institution knows Blaze will bring to JEF and will serve with the organisation's and its clients' best interests at heart.

Blaze said, "It is a pleasure to work with my friends here at JMMB Express Finance. This was discussed years ago, it's not something that was as yesterday in the making. We are going to bring more trendiness to the finance sector ­– it's going to be a bit razzle-dazzle."

Elson said there is a view that finance and financial lending has to be uncharismatic but the idea the organisation wishes to communicate is its accessibility.

"All citizens in need of funding are welcome to approach us. We supply loans to a wide range – of self-employed, people who receive monthly, weekly or fortnightly salaries. The idea is, throughout the length and breadth of TT there are clients who need quick funding and that is what we are to provide."

Asked what new and exciting things customers and potential customers may look forward to, Elson said, "Everyone, stay tuned."