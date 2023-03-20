James' strike brings pain to AC POS

Club Sando's Nathaniel James, centre, celebrates his goal in the TT Premier League. - TT Premier Football League

Club Sando and national striker Nathaniel James' lone goal left AC Port of Spain in pain on matchday two of the TT Premier Football League at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on Sunday. Club Sando prevailed 1-0.

James had missed the first game of the season as he was included in Angus Eve's national squad for the two friendlies in Jamaica last week.

AC's goalie Jadon Poon-Lewis got a hand to James' left-footed strike from outside the box, in the 80th minute, but couldn't keep it out his net.

Club Sando moved on to four points after a draw in their first game while AC remained on three points after thumping Defence Force 3-0 in the opening round.

On Saturday, Point Fortin Civic got their first win of the campaign with 2-0 victory over Prison Sports. Omri Baird scored two second-half goals in the 55th abd 65th minute.

Morvant Caledonia United and Central FC played to a 1-1 draw the same day. Former national defender and captain of Caledonia opened the scoring in the 27th minute. However, striker Ricardo John equalised in the 77th minute to earn his team a deserved point.