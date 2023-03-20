Fire untouchable, sweep Fast5 netball titles

A UTT player protects the ball from her Fire opponents, in the Courts All Sectors Netball League, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Facility, Tacarigua. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

Fire added two more domestic titles to their season haul when they romped to the Fast5 premiership and championship crowns as Courts All Sectors Netball League action continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Fire scorched Defence Force 34-21 in the premiership trophy match and cruised past UTT with a 20-6 victory in the earlier round.

The championship division was a longer journey to the title as they defeated Fire Youth 29-11 in their opening match, bettered Defence Force 17-14 and edged UTC 18-16 in the final.

On their way to the title match, UTC beat Police 22-9 and got past Bermudez 12-7.

The games were played in four quarters of five minutes each and substitutions were made at any time during the game.

One male per team was allowed on court.

There was a powerplay period for 90 seconds at the end of each quarter, and goals were doubled during the power play.

Last weekend, Fire won the Steve Sarjeant Knockout tourney premier division. And at the start of the season, they also captured the Courts All Sectors one-day competition title.