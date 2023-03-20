Devaluation coming?

THE EDITOR: Do we need to devalue our dollar? What problems would devaluation solve?

Here is what a devaluation would put in motion: Boost exports, shrink trade deficits, reduce sovereign debit burdens.

Devaluation can he used by countries to achieve economic policy.

Devaluation can create uncertainty in global markets that can cause asset markets to fall or spur recessions.

Devaluation can sometimes cause more harm than good.

Mr Imbert, make the correct call. History will judge you.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town