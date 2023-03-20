Aranguez man shot dead in his sleep

Police are investigating the murder of a 31-year-old Aranguez man who was shot dead while sleeping on Sunday night.

Police said Dinesh Ragbir was asleep in the bedroom of his Freddy Street, home at around 11.10 pm when a gunman wearing a grey hoodie walked into the house and shot him several times.

A relative who was also in the house screamed and the gunman ran away.

The relative ran out of the house in another direction from the killer and called for help from neighbours.

Police from the North Eastern Division Task Force arrived with a district medical officer, who declared Ragbir dead.

Crime scene investigators also visited and found seven spent 5.56 mm shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.