$20k up for grabs at Bago T10 Blast

Dejourn Charles, and Jahron Alfred with the 2022 Chief Secretary Bago T10 championship trophy. -

A grand prize of $20,000 awaits the winner of the annual Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast cricket tournament.

The tournament, hosted by the Tobago Cricket Association (TCA), will bowl off at the Cyd Gray Complex in Roxborough, on April 3.

Four competing teams had the opportunity to streamline their players at last Thursday's draft, at Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

The captains of each team, chosen by the TCA executives, are: Olando James (Little Tobago Islanders), Keshawn Dillon (Fort King George Gunners), Ancil Nedd (Rain Forest Rangers) and Jahron Alfred (Buccoo Reef Divers).

Initially, each team was allowed to retain five local players from the 2022 edition.

The room became a bit tense when the captains were asked to draw lots for the first pick among the Trinidad players, in the first round of selection. The order was then reversed in the second round.

Islanders got the green light for the first pick and selected batting allrounder Mark Deyal. Rangers snapped up national and former West Indies player Jason Mohammed. National legspinner Imran Khan went to Divers. Tion Webster was chosen by Gunners.

In the second round, Gunners snapped up Nicholas Sookdeosingh; Divers selected Teshawn Castro; Rangers scooped Christopher Vincent; and Islanders got Christian Thurton.

The first pick among the remaining Tobago players was allotted to the bottom team last year, Rain Forest Rangers.

The competition will also feature regional players from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to TCA PRO Marcus Daniel, "There is currently a memorandum of understanding between the TCA and SVG cricket associations, where we facilitate each other in tournaments and tours.

“Four players from SVG – Rayan Williams-Rangers, Asif Hooper-Divers, Gidron Pope-Islanders and Shaman Hooper-Gunners – will be involved in the tournament. Each team had the opportunity to draw for the players.”

Teams will consist of 14 players a manager and coach.

Spectators will have the opportunity to savour two games daily at 5 pm and 7 pm, in the week-long tournament, scheduled to end April 10.

The organisers will be hoping for better weather this year, as last year's final was rain-affected. Islanders and Divers were declared joint champions.

Teams

Rain Forest Rangers: Ancil Nedd (captain), Ashaughn Pierre, Kevon Samuel, Josh Telemaque, Rayan Williams, Jason Mohammed, Christopher Vincent, Navin Stewart, Joshua Yorke, Quinton Brooks, Obari Elliot, Desroy Ferguson and Chris Waldron, coach Neil Skeete.

Buccoo Reef Divers: Jahron Alfred (captain), Arnell Jones, Ako George, Duane Murray, Anthony Providence, Asif Hooper, Imran Khan, Teshawn Castro, Jayden Kent, Adrian Alexander, Ezekiel Joefield, Aalon Reid, Clinton Brooks and Xaviar Reid, coach John Pollard.

Little Tobago Islanders: Olando James (captain), Leron Lezama, Akel Quashie, Renaldo Lezama, Dario Melville, Gidron Pope, Mark Deyal, Christian Thurton, Damien Ramsey, Kelon Lynch, Joshua Stewart, Jason Persaud, Ajani Toney and Theo Bruce, coach Gilbert Lezama.

Fort King George Gunners: Keshawn Dillon (captain), Antonio Providence, Shaquille Duncan, Joshua James, Simmons Peters, Shaman Hooper, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Dejourn Charles, Kwani Tomas, Shaquille Johnson, Deems Baird, Shaffique Sheppard, Dwight Moore, coach Joel Kirk.