Hope century puts West Indies 1-0 up in ODI series

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope - CWI Media

SHAI Hope continued to prove why he is rated as one of the best batsmen in One Day International (ODI) cricket as he slammed an unbeaten century to guide West Indies to a 48-run victory over South Africa in the second match of the three-match series in East London, South Africa on Saturday.

It gave West Indies a 1-0 lead in the series after the first match was abandoned because of rain on Thursday.

West Indies openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers gave West Indies a positive start putting on 67 for the first wicket inside nine overs. South Africa then took three quick wickets as West Indies were reduced to 71/3. Mayers fell for 36, Shamarh Brooks did not trouble the scorers and King was dismissed for 30.

Two solid partnerships followed. Hope and former ODI captain Nicholas Pooran (39) put on 86 runs for the fourth wicket before Rovman Powell (46) and Hope added 81 runs for the fifth wicket as West Indies progressed to 237/4 in the 38th over. After Powell fell, Hope moved closer to his century and eventually brought up the milestone. Hope, who was named as the new West Indies ODI captain last month, ended on 128 not out off 115 balls with five fours and seven sixes. West Indies closed on an impressive 335/8 in 50 overs.

Bowling for South Africa, Gerald Coetzee was the top bowler with 3/57 in ten overs.

It was a day where the captains led from the front as Temba Bavuma kept South Africa in the match with a century. After opener Quinton de Kock fell for 48, Bavuma steered South Africa to 184/2 in the 25th over as the home team seemed set for victory. West Indies started to grab wickets regularly as South Africa were reduced to 238/8.

However, Bavuma was still here and together with Lungi Ngidi added almost 50 for the ninth wicket. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph grabbed the wickets of Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi in the same over as South Africa were all out for 287 in 41.4 overs. Joseph ended with 3/53 in ten overs and spinner Akeal Hosein took 3/59 in ten overs. Bavuma scored 144 off 118 deliveries, a knock which included 11 fours and seven sixes.

The third and final ODI will be played on Tuesday from 4 am TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

WEST INDIES 335/8 (50 overs) (Shai Hope 128 not out, Rovman Powell 46; Gerald Coetzee 3/57, Bjorn Fortuin 2/57, Tabraiz Shamsi 2/62) vs SOUTH AFRICA 287 (41.4 overs) (Temba Bavuma 144, Quinton de Kock 48; Alzarri Joseph 3/53, Akeal Hosein 3/59) West Indies won by 48 runs.