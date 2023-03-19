Former Express editor Jerome Tang Lee dies

FORMER news editor of the Trinidad Express Jerome Tang Lee has died.

Tang Lee, died at his San Fernando home around 1 am on Saturday, with his wife of over 52 years, Brenda, by his side.

He turned 83 in January. The couple had two children, and two grand.

Brenda told the Newsday he was battling two strokes and colon cancer.

She remembered him as a “very thoughtful and nice husband. He was quiet and unassuming.”

She recalled precious moments when their children were young, they would take them on a trip every Sunday afternoon.

“We would put the children in the car, pack blankets and a picnic basket and go for a drive. When they got older and went abroad, we continued the tradition.”

She said he was very spontaneous, recalling, “When he got to the hill (leading out of their home) he would ask, east, west, north or south, whichever direction I wanted we would go. Sometimes he would ask if I wanted ice-cream and we would end up in St James, just for ice-cream.

“We had a good life together.”

Brenda told the Newsday her husband's career started at the Express, “Or should I say the Express started with him.”

“He spent several years at the newspaper, and left to go to Petrotrin where he worked on the company’s newspaper. He retired in 1995 and returned to the Express.

“He retired from the Express in 2009, when I retired. He was waiting for me to retire, but in that same year he got a stroke. He got another stroke last year and while he was recovering from that, he discovered he has colon cancer."

Funeral arrangements have been set for 1.30 pm at Guides Funeral Home, Coffee Street, San Fernando, for next Wednesday.

Several journalists who worked with Tang Lee paid tribute to him for helping them during their careers.