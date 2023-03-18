Two men on child sex charges denied bail

File photo -

TWO men have been denied bail after being charged with sexual offences against children.

On Friday a 34-year-old Belmont man, Leslie Brown, was sent for psychiatric evaluation when he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate charged with sexually touching a child.

Brown, of Boissiere Lane, Belmont, was charged after he grabbed the breast of an 11-year-old girl. It is alleged that he committed the offence on February 17, while the girl, a standard five student, was walking along Charlotte Street. He was arrested on March 14.

He was charged by WPC Deonarine of the Child Protection Unit, was denied bail when he appeared in court and will have to return on March 31.

In an unrelated matter, a 33-year-old Chaguanas man who recorded a four-year-old girl performing a sexual act on him was denied bail when he appeared in court last Friday.

In a media release on Friday, police said the man appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie on March 10 charged with sexual penetration of a child, creating child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was arrested on March 3 in relation to being in possession of child pornography. Officers assigned to the Child Protection Unit found the man forced the minor to perform a sex act and recorded it on his cellphone.

PC Nyaik of the Chaguanas Child Protection Unit charged the man on March 8.