Tosh or Marley?

Bob Marley -

THE EDITOR: Was Peter Tosh a better instrumentalist than Bob Marley?

Was Tosh the better song writer? Tosh wrote Get up, Stand up, one of Marley's biggest hits.

Was Marley more popular and "accessible" with his music?

Was Tosh too radical, too rigid? Look at pictures of Tosh and Marley. Who looks more marketable?

My favourite Tosh tune is African. My favourite Marley tune is Redemption Song.

Reggae is universal and timeless.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town