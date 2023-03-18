Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne miss Nations Cup sprint quarters

TT cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne did not qualify for the quarter-finals of the men’s sprint event at the 2023 Tissot International Cycling Union Track Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

Frenchman Sebastien Vigier denied Paul a place in the quarter-finals and Joseph Truman of Great Britain ended Browne’s campaign. In the qualifying round (round one), Paul finished sixth and Browne ended 26th out of 28 qualifiers.

In the next round, Paul was too fast for Thai cyclist Jai Angsuthasawit and Browne advanced with a win over Chinese rider Yu Zhou.

National women’s endurance cyclist Alexi Ramirez did not progress in the women’s omnium finishing 15th out of 17 starters in heat one. Only 12 riders advanced to the final.