"Kemol Savory has Guyana tasting victory vs Red Force"

AN unbeaten century from Kemol Savory has Guyana Harpy Eagles tasting victory against TT Red Force at the end of day three in round three of the West Indies Four-Day Championships, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Friday.

Savory struck 101 not out to guide Harpy Eagles to 247 for six declared in their second innings, setting Red Force a massive 412 for victory.

Harpy Eagles began Friday’s play on 96/3 with Savory on 34 not out and captain Leon Johnson on nine.

Savory and Johnson combined to put on 141 runs for the fourth-wicket, leaving Red Force with a mountain to climb. Johnson fell for 74 off 158 deliveries.

Kevin Sinclair (one) and Anthony Bramble (two) did not last long, but Savory continued to punish the Red Force bowlers as he brought up his century. He struck five fours and one six in his 222-ball innings.

Darren Bravo, an occasional bowler, grabbed 2/23 with his medium pace and off spinner Bryan Charles took 2/60. Keemo Paul (seven not out) was batting with Savory when Harpy Eagles chose to declare.

Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano continued to have a miserable season as he was dismissed for "duck" by fast bowler Nial Smith with just two runs on the board. Bravo, who already has two centuries this campaign, joined opener Keagan Simmons at the crease. Simmons could not deliver as he fell for eight to give medium pacer Paul the scalp. Red Force were now 31/2 and facing an uphill task.

Veteran Jason Mohammed, the only Red Force batsman to score a 50 in the first innings, came to the middle. The partnership between Mohammed and Bravo started to show promise as the pair got Red Force to 70/2.

Paul then tightened the screws for Harpy Eagles as he trapped Mohammed leg before for 13. Bravo continued to play his shots and brought up his half century before the close, closing on 63 not out off 105 deliveries, which included seven fours. Jyd Goolie is 14 not out and Paul is the chief destroyer for Harpy Eagles so far with 2/38.

In other matches, Leeward Islands Hurricanes pulled off an incredible comeback win against Barbados Pride at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair. After dismantling the Pride for 78 in the second innings, Hurricanes were set 247 for victory. It was an exciting chase as Hurricanes got to 247/8 to win by two wickets.

At Providence in Guyana, Windward Islands Volcanoes are just one wicket away from completing a win against Jamaica Scorpions. Scorpions were 233/9 at stumps chasing 415 for victory.

At Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 324 (Kevin Sinclair 69, Leon Johnson 62, Anthony Bramble 56; Imran Khan 4/80, Bryan Charles 3/85) and 247/6 dec. (Kemol Savory 101 not out, L Johnson 74; Darren Bravo 2/23, B Charles 2/60) vs TT RED FORCE 160 (Jason Mohammed 50, Ronsford Beaton 4/31, Veerasammy Permaul 3/36, Keemo Paul 3/37) and 106/3 (D Bravo 63 not out; K Paul 2/38).

At Guyana National Stadium

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 217 (Alick Athanaze 81, Justin Greaves 50, Tevyn Walcott 22; Derval Green 11-3-30-5, Nicholson Gordon 2-26, Jamie Merchant 2-39) and 298 (Alick Athanaze 97, Kavem Hodge 82, Justin Greaves 33, Sunil Ambris 23; Patrick Harty 3-62, Marquino Mindley 2-44, Nicholson Gordon 2-59) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 101 (Derval Green 33, Jamie Merchant 24; Justin Greaves 10.3-4-34-6, Shermon Lewis 2-29, Ryan John 2-38) and 233 for nine (Aldaine Thomas 55, Abhijai Mansingh 50, Derval Green 48; Shermon Lewis 4-22, Justin Greaves 2-42).

At Queen's Park Oval, POS

BARBADOS PRIDE 322 (Shane Dowrich 124 not out, Chaim Holder 43, Kevin Wickham 41, Zachary McCaskie 26, Jonathan Drakes 22, Dominic Drakes 22; Rahkeem Cornwall 6-50, Sheeno Berridge 2-39) and 78 (Zachary McCaskie 29, Shayne Moseley 27; Rahkeem Cornwall 5-19, Devon Thomas 5-22) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 154 (Jahmar Hamilton 30, Jeremiah Louis 24, Colin Archibald 24, Devon Thomas 20, Hayden Walsh Jr 20; Dominic Drakes 3-38, Chaim Holder 2-7, Jair McAllister 2-36, Shamar Springer 2-48) and 247 for eight (Kieran Powell 104, Jahmar Hamilton 55; Chaim Holder 3-38, Jair McAllister 2-47, Camarie Boyce 2-59).