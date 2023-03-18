Cunupia FC bounce back against Jabloteh in TT Premier League

Cunupia FC players celebrate a goal against San Juan Jabloteh in the TT Premier Football League. - Angelo Marcelle

CUNUPIA FC bounced back from disappointment in the opening round of the TT Premier Football League, by shutting out San Juan Jabloteh 2-0 on matchday two at the Police Barracks, St James on Friday.

The match was the first of a double header at the venue. On matchday one, Cunupia FC suffered a 2-0 loss to Morvant Caledonia AIA at Arima Velodrome on Sunday.

A goal by Jaimol Layne on Friday gave Cunupia the lead in first-half stoppage time and Rhondel Gibson put the game to bed in the 71st minute. Both teams had chances to score in the closing stages but failed to convert.

After the match, Cunupia FC coach Michael De Four said, “The performance in game two was an improved performance from game one, but we are not where we want to be…but we are in a much better place than we were when we started.”

De Four was glad his players settled down during the match. “We started off very shaky actually. We were fortunate that the team did not take advantage of our shakiness, but coming around the 30th minute we got into gear. We started to feel comfortable with one another and we only improved going along.”

Up to press time on Friday the second match of the double header between Police FC and W Connection was still in progress. Matchday two continues on Saturday.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday

Prisons FC vs Pt Fortin Civic, Arima Velodrome, 5 pm

Central FC vs Morvant Caledonia AIA, Arima Velodrome, 7.30 pm

Sunday

Tiger Tanks Club Sando FC vs AC Port of Spain, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 4 pm

Defence Force vs La Horquetta Rangers, Arima Velodrome, 5 pm