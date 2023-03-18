Clarke Road, Queen's Park battle for top spot in National League

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

JOINT LEADERS Clarke Road Utd and Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I will battle in round six of the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I competition at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, from 10 am on Saturday.

Round six is the penultimate round, therefore a win for Clarke Road or Queen’s Park I will be crucial to their title aspirations. Both teams have 99 points to top the eight-team standings.

The remaining schedule is a challenging one for Clarke Road as they play third-placed Central Sports in the final round. It is a more favourable schedule for Queen’s Park I as last-placed Comets will be their opponents in the final round.

In other matches in round six, Central Sports will face PowerGen at Invaders Ground in Felicity, Victoria will tackle QPCC II in Barrackpore and Preysal will battle Comets at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.