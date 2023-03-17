Will Lee, Janiah Boodoosingh shine at Badminton Champs

Will Lee of Shuttle Force competes in the men’s singles category at the National Senior Badminton Championships 2023 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. - ROGER JACOB

WILL Lee and Janiah Boodoosingh won three matches each when action in the National Senior Badminton Championships 2023 continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Wednesday.

Lee first teamed up with Jada Renales to defeat Alistair Espinoza and Anita Mahadeo 23-21, 13-21 and 21-11 in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

The former national junior player made it two wins on the night when he outlasted second-seeded Leon Cassie 21-15, 21-11 in the men’s singles semi-finals.

Lee and Espinoza then renewed their friendship in the men’s doubles division and eased past the pair of Gabriel Boodram and Cassie 21-12, 21-10 to progress to the final four.

Boodoosingh won her first match of the night when she joined forces with Vishal Ramsubhag to defeat Cathline Ramroop and Kyrese Tobias 21-16, 21-14 in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

In the women’s singles, Boodoosingh continued her winning form with a hard fought win over fourth-seeded Rachel Ragoonanan 22-20, 21-16 to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Boodoosingh kept on winning when she combined with Faith Mollah to beat Ramroop and Destiny Rattan 21-16, 21-19 in Group A of the women’s doubles.

Matches continued on Thursday at 6 pm.