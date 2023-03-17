Will Lee eyes national badminton triple crown

Rachel Ragoonanan returns the shuttle in a mixed doubles semifinal alongside Nathaniel Khillawan during the National Badminton Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Tacariqua - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FORMER national junior player Will Lee stayed on course to win three National Senior Badminton Championships tiles at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

On Thursday, Lee advanced to three finals, winning semi-final matches in the men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories.

In the singles, Lee recorded a comfortable 21-14, 21-14 victory over Zion St Rose. Lee was scheduled to meet another former TT junior player in Reece Marcano in the final on Friday. Marcano looked impressive in his semi-final match against Vishal Ramsubhag prevailing with a 21-10, 21-12 win.

Lee qualified for his second final when he teamed up with national player Alistair Espinoza in the men’s doubles to outlast Donovan David and St Rose 21-19, 24-22. Lee and Espinoza met Milind Ogale and Rahul Rampersad in the final on Friday. Ogale and Rampersad were made to work for their victory over Marcano and Nathaniel Khillawan 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

In the mixed doubles semi-finals, Lee and Jada Renales were 21-11, 21-19 winners over Leon Cassie and top women’s national player Nekeisha Blake. Khillawan and Rachel Ragoonanan also sealed a place in the final with a 21-19, 15-21, 21-17 result over Ramsubhag and Janiah Boodoosingh.

In the women’s singles semis, Blake should her resilience to fight back to defeat third-seeded Cathline Ramroop 11-21, 21-9, 21-8. Blake will have to be at her best as first-seeded Chequeda De Boulet eased past Boodoosingh 21-7, 21-7.

De Boulet is on course for another crown after combining with experienced player Rhea Khan to get past Ramroop and Destiny Rattan 21-12, 21-11 in the women’s doubles semi-finals. Boodoosingh and Faith Mollah also advanced to the women’s doubles final with a 21-18, 21-18 victory over Tishelle George and Ragoonanan.