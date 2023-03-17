Venezuelan boy, 15, charged with murder

File photo.

A 15-year-old boy from Venezuela was expected to appear in the Children's Court South in Fyzabad on Friday, charged with murder.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, allegedly stabbed Anil Alladin, 42, once in the chest on March 5. The police held the boy days later.

PC Bhola of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) laid the charge on Thursday night after receiving instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Alladin lived at Partap Trace in South Oropouche. The father of three, he worked at a poultry depot at Harris Village in South Oropouche and was also a truck driver.

His body was found seated on a chair with a wound to the chest at a house in Fyzabad.

Alladin’s funeral took place on Tuesday at the Shore of Peace Cremation Site (Mosquito Creek) in La Romaine.