Some love traffic

Motorist navigate the heavy traffic congestion along Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on Wednesday. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I can’t help but comment on the traffic situation I observed in Woodbrook on Friday between 11 am and well after 2 pm.

I’m not sure what caused the backup on Ariapita Avenue that went down O’Connor Street south to Wrightson Road. Makes me wonder if everyone who was caught in it really had to be on the road at that time.

It’s time for people to plan their movements with respect to time and route to avoid being caught in traffic jams. While some have no choice but to be there, I believe some Trinis just love being in traffic.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook