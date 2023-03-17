San Fernando man dies in hospital day after being shot

The San Fernando General Hospital. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

Aaron Bethel, who was shot and wounded on Wednesday in San Fernando, has died.

The police said the 25-year-old, from Rushworth Street, San Fernando, died on Thursday night at the San Fernando General Hospital.

He was shot and wounded around midday on Wednesday at Medine Street near the carpark of Food Basket Ltd.

Passers-by heard gunshots and saw him in the road with chest wounds.

No one else was injured.

A video circulating on social media shows a woman weeping over Bethel as he lay on the road.

Southern Division police took him to the hospital.

The police do not have a motive for the shooting.

No one has been held, and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating.