Relative detained, teen in ICU after eating meal laced with pesticide

Princes Town District Health Facility -

A 13-year-old boy remained in critical condition at hospital on Friday after eating a meal that reportedly contained a pesticide.

The close female relative, 43, who allegedly gave him the meal, is in custody assisting the police with the investigation.

A police report that the incident happened at 3.40 pm on Thursday at the family’s home in New Grant.

He and the relative had an argument, and she gave him the meal, curried chicken and rice. She reportedly told him to eat it and he did.

But the secondary schoolboy began vomiting while eating and had to be taken to the Princes Town District health facility.

He was transferred to hospital and remained in the intensive care unit up to Friday afternoon.